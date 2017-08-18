Russia's nuclear submarine successfully fires missile

Russia's nuclear submarine Severodvinsk from the Northern Fleet successfully hit a target with a cruise missile on Friday, the navy announced in a statement.



"The Northern Fleet's multipurpose nuclear submarine Severodvinsk successfully fired a Kalibr sea-based cruise missile. The crew members conducted the underwater test launch from the Northern Fleet's test site in the Barents Sea. The target was located in the Chizha testing ground in the Arkhangelsk region," the statement said.



The missile travelled around 373 miles (600 km), the statement added.



The Severodvinsk submarine was handed over to the Russian Navy in late December 2013 and became combat-ready in early 2016. It has a submerged displacement of 13,800 tonnes, a length of 390 feet (119 meters), and is capable of traveling up to 31 knots (65 km/h) and diving to 656 yards (600 meters).

