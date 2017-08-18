Russian cosmonauts complete spacewalk

Two Russian cosmonauts returned aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after a 7.5-hour spacewalk, local media reported Friday.



Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergei Ryazansky "successfully completed the spacewalk and returned to the station, closing the exit hatch," Russia's TASS quoted the Mission Control Center (MCC) as saying.



According to the report, the spacewalk was scheduled to last 6 hours and 5 minutes, but the MCC prolonged it as the cosmonauts did not complete their work on time.



The next Russian spacewalk is scheduled for February 2018 and is tasked to install equipment for retransmitting data to the earth via the Luch satellite system.



The Luch satellite system is a series of geosynchronous Russian relay satellites used to transmit live TV images, communications and other telemetry from the ISS and other orbital spacecraft to the earth.

