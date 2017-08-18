S.Korean president posts second-highest approval rating among leaders

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
posted the second-highest approval rating among the country's leaders, which was recorded with 100 days in office, a survey showed Friday.
According to the Gallup Korea poll, President Moon gained 78 percent of support this week, unchanged from the previous week.
It was the highest recorded by the country's presidents with 100 days in office, except for late President Kim Young-sam who ran the country for five years from 1993. Kim's rate was 83 percent.
The result was based on the poll of 1,006 voters conducted between Wednesday and Thursday. It has 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.
Thursday marked the 100th day anniversary of Moon's inauguration. Moon won a landslide victory in the country's first-ever presidential by-election which was caused by the impeachment of his predecessor.
Moon's support scores hovered around 80 percent in the past four weeks.
The ruling Democratic Party garnered 47 percent of support, keeping the top post since Moon took office in early May.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party won 11 percent of rating, followed by the minor conservative Righteous Party with 7 percent.
The minor progressive Justice Party and the centrist People's Party gained 5 percent and 4 percent each.