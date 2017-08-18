Turkey strongly condemns Barcelona terror attack

Turkey strongly condemned the terrorist attack in central Barcelona that left at least 13 people dead and dozens of others injured Thursday.



"I strongly condemn the attack, which once again revealed the brutal face of terrorism, a threat to not only Spain but the common values of all humanity," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his message to Spanish King Felipe VI.



The president also emphasized that Turkey is in full solidarity with Spain, saying he shares the pain of the Spanish nation.



In a written statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry said Turkey condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated in Barcelona, and extends deepest condolences to victims.



A van ploughed into a busy pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona, killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100 others. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the massacre.

