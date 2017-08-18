Top news items in major S. African news outlets

The following are news items in South Africa's major news outlets on Friday:



-- President Jacob Zuma on Thursday officially declared the opening of the African Regional Centre (ARC) of the New Development Bank (NDB), founded by the BRICS member nations.



Speaking at the launch of the ARC, the first regional center of the NDB, Zuma said due to the infrastructure gap, Africa was unable to unlock its growth potential and bring prosperity to her people. The bank aims to address these challenges by accelerating infrastructure investment in energy, transport and other productive sectors. (Fin24)



-- Outspoken African National Congress (ANC) MP Makhosi Khoza said on Thursday the ruling party's decision to axe her as chair of a parliamentary committee is punishment for taking a stance against corruption.



She has been removed with immediate effect as the head of the portfolio committee on public service and administration. (Eyewitness News)



-- ANC MP Makhosi Khoza said on Thursday the ANC should not stay in power if it continues to ignore the people. Khoza was giving the Ruth First Memorial Lecture at Wits University in Johannesburg. (South African Broadcasting Corporation)

