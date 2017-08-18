Chinese premier offers condolences over deadly Barcelona terror attack

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
on Friday expressed condolences to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over the deadly terrorist attack in central Barcelona that left at least 13 people dead and more than 100 others injured Thursday.
In a message of condolences, Li, on behalf of the Chinese government, mourned the dead, extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and hoped for rapid recovery of the injured.
China firmly supports Spain in its efforts to fight terrorism and safegurad national security, and is willing to work with all nations, including Spain, to make joint contributions to world peace and security, said the Chinese premier.