DPRK slams South Korean president for north policy

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Friday slammed South Korean President Moon Jae-in
for his policy towards the north and his close cooperation with the United States.
It is the first time for DPRK to make Moon personally responsible for his handling of the north-south relations since he came to power about 100 days ago.
The official daily Rodong Sinmun criticized the South Korean leader, who in a Tuesday speech asserted that Seoul's "big challenge at present" is an "issue of the north's nukes and missile."
Moon made the speech on the occasion of marking the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Korea from Japanese rule.
The newspaper accused Moon of intending to "kick the buck for the escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula to the DPRK and carry out his treacherous 'north policy' with the backing of outsiders."
Relations between the two sides remain tense over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile program and Seoul's joint military exercises with the United States.
"If the regime of South Korea truly wants peace, it should not recklessly fault the DPRK but clearly understand what is going on now. It should refrain from irritating the DPRK, pursuant to the US foolhardy military maneuvers," said the Rodong Sinmun.
Also in his speech, Moon said that South Korea should play a leading role in the nuclear issue in the peninsula.
Moon, who took office in early May, held a summit meeting with US President Donald Trump in late June, reaching an agreement that South Korea would become a dominant player in addressing the peninsula issues.
The president said security situations on the peninsula got significantly grave, stressing that any more war should not break out on the peninsula.