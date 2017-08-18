Wingsuit pilot hits mobile target at 200kph

Zhang Shupeng (R), a Chinese wingsuit pilot, prepares to fly from Kunpeng Peak in Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie City, Central China’s Hunan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Zhang launched himself off the peak, flew at 200 kilometers per hour down the mountain, and successfully hit a mobile target mounted on a car. It’s said to be first challenge of its kind for a wingsuit flyer. Photo: China News Service

Zhang Shupeng, a Chinese wingsuit pilot, approaches a mobile target mounted on a car at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie City, Central China’s Hunan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Zhang launched himself off the peak, flew at 200 kilometers per hour down the mountain, and successfully hit the target. It’s said to be first challenge of its kind for a wingsuit flyer.Photo: China News Service

Zhang Shupeng, a Chinese wingsuit pilot, pierces through a mobile target mounted on a car at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie City, Central China’s Hunan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Zhang launched himself off the peak, flew at 200 kilometers per hour down the mountain, and successfully hit the target. It’s said to be first challenge of its kind for a wingsuit flyer.Photo: China News Service