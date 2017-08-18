Scenery of terraces in NW China's Ningxia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/18 19:49:09

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2017 shows the terraces in Baiya township, Xiji County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
