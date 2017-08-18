Extraordinary scenery of Xiamen in SE China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/18 21:39:25

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017 shows the skyline of Xiamen, a scenic city in the southeast China's Fujian Province. The ninth BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen from Sept. 3 to 5, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017 shows the statue of Zheng Chenggong, a naval general who forced Dutch invaders to leave Taiwan, on the Gulangyu island off the coast of Xiamen, a scenic city in the southeast China's Fujian Province. The ninth BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen from Sept. 3 to 5, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017 shows a port in the Gulangyu island off the coast of Xiamen, a scenic city in the southeast China's Fujian Province. The ninth BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen from Sept. 3 to 5, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 
 

