Extraordinary scenery of Xiamen in SE China's Fujian

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017 shows the statue of Zheng Chenggong, a naval general who forced Dutch invaders to leave Taiwan, on the Gulangyu island off the coast of Xiamen, a scenic city in the southeast China's Fujian Province. The ninth BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen from Sept. 3 to 5, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017 shows a port in the Gulangyu island off the coast of Xiamen, a scenic city in the southeast China's Fujian Province. The ninth BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen from Sept. 3 to 5, 2017. Photo: Xinhua