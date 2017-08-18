Tourists visit Qinglong County in SW China's Guizhou

Tourists view the winding mountain road with 24 corners in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists and local people dance at Sanwangping scenic area in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Local people play musical instruments for tourists at Sanwangping scenic area in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2017.Photo: Xinhua