Tourists visit Qinglong County in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/18 21:42:39

Tourists view the winding mountain road with 24 corners in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

Tourists and local people dance at Sanwangping scenic area in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

Local people play musical instruments for tourists at Sanwangping scenic area in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
