People make colorful rice in SW China's Yunnan

The rice colored by juice of wild plants is seen in Qiubei County, Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Wenshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. As the mature period of paddy falls, local people start to make the colorful rice with edible juice of wild plants. In Qiubei County, the colorful rice is a popular food among local residents who believe the colors symbolize harvest and good fortune. Photo: Xinhua

Villagers color the rice with juice of the wild plants in Yile village in Qiubei County, Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Wenshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

A villager serves colorful rice in Yile village in Qiubei County, Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Wenshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Photo: Xinhua