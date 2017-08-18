Students learn martial arts during summer vocation in China

Lei Xintang (L, front), an inheritor of Lei's Martial Arts, and his brother Lei Xinming demonstrate actions for young students at a training center in Nantuo Village of Shijiazhuang City, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Many students came to learn martial arts during their summer vocation. Photo: Xinhua

Lei Xintang (C), an inheritor of Lei's Martial Arts, demonstrates actions for young students at a training center in Nantuo Village of Shijiazhuang City, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Many students came to learn martial arts during their summer vocation.Photo: Xinhua

Lei Xintang (C), an inheritor of Lei's Martial Arts, demonstrates actions for young students at a training center in Nantuo Village of Shijiazhuang City, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Many students came to learn martial arts during their summer vocation.Photo: Xinhua

Lei Xintang (R, front), an inheritor of Lei's Martial Arts, demonstrates actions for young students at a training center in Nantuo Village of Shijiazhuang City, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Many students came to learn martial arts during their summer vocation. Photo: Xinhua