Citizenship crisis in Australian govt spreads

Australia's widening citizenship crisis entangled a seventh politician on Friday, a key independent senator whose support is critical for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to pass legislation through a hostile Senate.



Senator Nick Xenophon said he may hold dual citizenship, Australian and British, which would make him ineligible to sit in parliament. He said he was checking if his father's birth in Cyprus makes him British, as well as Australian.



"The great irony here is that my father left Cyprus in 1951 in order to get away from British occupation of Cyprus," Xenophon said.



The citizenship crisis, based on a 116-year-old law which demands an elected lawmaker only have Australian citizenship, has rocked the Australian parliament, ensnaring three government members, three Green party MPs and Xenophon, leaving Turnbull's one-seat majority in the lower house in jeopardy.





