Hangzhou launches online court for Internet cases

China's first court specializing in handling Internet-related cases opened Friday in the e-commerce hub of Hangzhou to cater to the increasing number of online disputes.



Hangzhou Internet Court in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, handles cases such as online trade disputes and copyright lawsuits.



During trials, a judge will sit alone on the bench and communicate with both sides in the lawsuit online through a big screen.



Yu Zhigang, vice president of the China University of Political Science and Law, noted that the Internet court should not cover all cases.



"For instance, criminal cases should not be tried online currently, as these cases involve investigative and prosecutorial organs," Yu was quoted by Xinhua as saying.



On Thursday, Hangzhou municipal legislature appointed the president, vice presidents and judges of the court.



Hangzhou is home to many Internet companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba.



"I support the idea, as it will make it safer for people to shop online. I hope the Internet court can be introduced to other Chinese regions," a Beijing netizen, surnamed Zhang, told the Global Times.



The Internet court provides a judicial guarantee for maintaining cyber security, resolving online disputes and promoting the integration of the Internet with society and the economy, said Chen Mengguo, president of Zhejiang High People's Court.



Xinhua - Global Times





