Xi offers China's support to Spain

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Spanish King Felipe VI of Spain, President of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, Barcelona's Mayor Ada Colau and Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido (from left to right) observe a minute's silence at Placa de Catalunya, a day after a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain on Friday. Photo: CFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended his condolences to Spanish King Felipe VI over the deadly terrorist attack in central Barcelona that left at least 14 people dead and more than 130 others injured Thursday.In his message to the Spanish King, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the terror attack along Las Ramblas in Barcelona that has caused heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi mourned the dead and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured."China is firmly opposed to all forms of terrorism and stands ready to work with the international community, including Spain, to strengthen anti-terror cooperation so as to jointly safeguard regional and world peace and stability," Xi said in the message.Spain mounted a sweeping anti-terrorism operation on Friday after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona, killing at least 14 people, in what police suspect was one of a planned wave of attacks.The injured and dead come from 24 different countries and regions, according to a statement the Catalan government released on Friday, ranging from France and Germany to Pakistan and the Philippines. Spanish media said several children were killed, Reuters reported.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a routine press briefing on Friday that "two people from Taiwan are severely injured and are receiving treatment. One person from Hong Kong sustained a minor injury. No other Chinese residents have been reported injured so far.Hua said that the Consulate General of China in Barcelona has sent officials to visit the injured from Taiwan."Hua said that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs , the Chinese Embassy in Spain and the Consulate General of China in Barcelona have set in motion an emergency system after the attacks, released a safety notice and will pay close attention to the investigation.Reuters reported on Friday that as security forces hunted for the van's driver, who was seen escaping on foot, police said they had killed five attackers on Thursday night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a separate attack.The attackers - who also drove a car into bystanders, injuring six, one seriously, as well as a police officer - were apparently wearing explosive belts, but these were found to be fake.The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the deadly rampage along Barcelona's most famous avenue on Thursday, which was packed with tourists taking an afternoon stroll. The death toll could rise."The terrorists chose Barcelona as a target since the city is popular with tourists in summer and violent attacks in the city would generate greater panic," Ding Chun, director of the Center for European Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Friday."Some extremist terrorist militants have sneaked into Europe, with the influx of refugees into Europe offering them good cover," Feng Zhongping, director for European Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Friday.Feng said that Europeans are too idealistic and would prefer to remain politically correct rather than enhance their security, which would be easily regarded as surrendering to terrorists.Extremism is more extensive in Europe than in the US as some people, who feel frustrated and have been brainwashed by the IS, choose to vent their dissatisfaction by violent attacks, Feng said.World leaders expressed their condolences to the victims of the Barcelona terror attacks. US President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the US "condemns the terror attacks in Barcelona and will do whatever is necessary to help."UK Prime Minister Theresa May says "sickened by the senseless loss of life in Barcelona."UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terrorist attack in Barcelona and extended his condolences to the families of those killed."The terrorist attacks would strike a blow to European tourism. It would also strengthen European unity and cooperation on anti-terrorism - the incidents would pressure European authorities, urging countries to enhance exchanges on anti-terrorism information, which will also reinforce European integration," Ding said.