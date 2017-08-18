Iranian soccer player breaks silence over ban for playing Israelis

One of two Iranian soccer players threatened with a lifetime ban after playing against an Israeli club broke his silence on Friday, saying he had no intention of causing offence.



"My country has always been and will be my priority," wrote midfielder Masoud Shojaei on his Instagram page.



"I have always tried to work wholeheartedly to be a suitable representative for the country."



It came a week after news he and teammate Haji Safi had been banned for life from the national team for playing in a Europa League qualifier with their Greek club Panionios against Maccabi Tel Aviv.



The Iranian government does not recognize Israel and bars its sportsmen from participating against Israelis in any event.



Iran appeared to row back on the ban after a huge outcry from soccer fans on social media and the launch of an investigation by FIFA, which has rules against political interference in national teams.



The ISNA news agency reported that the Iran Football Federation had denied the ban in a letter to FIFA on August 13.



That was despite a statement from Deputy Sports Minister Mohammad Reza Davarzani, saying "Shojaei and Haji Safi have no place in Iran's national football team any more because they crossed the country's red line."



In his Instagram post, Shojaei appeared to respond to critics who said his appearance against an Israeli team had "disrespected" Iranian martyrs.



"I am the child of war and come from a town of sacrifice and resistance," he said, referring to the brutal eight-year conflict against Iraq in the 1980s.



"I well understand the status of those dear ones who gave everything to defend us and God forbid, I will never try to abuse the name, image and sacrifice of these angels," he wrote.



Shojaei and Safi had refused to play in the away leg against Maccabi in Israel, but took part in the second leg in Greece on August 4. It did not help Panionios, who lost 0-1 and 0-2 on aggregate.



