Ukraine plans to increase renewable energy to 25 percent by 2035

The Ukrainian government said on Friday that it has approved the country's new energy strategy, setting the target to increase the share of the renewables in the energy mix to 25 percent by 2035 from the current 4 percent.



To achieve the target, the Ukrainian cabinet will focus on the promotion of solar power stations and wind farms construction, said the document "Energy Strategy" published on the government's website.



Besides, the government will encourage domestic consumers to increase the use of biomass in electricity and heat generation and will intensify efforts to attract foreign investors in the green-energy sector, the document said.



According to the strategy, the projected expansion of clean energy use will allow Ukraine to reduce its reliance on coal, whose share in the energy balance is expected to drop to 12.5 percent by 2035.

