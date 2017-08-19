China to deepen VAT tax reform to boost economy

China will continue value-added tax reform in an attempt to boost the economy through tax cuts.
VAT reform is a key part of supply-side economic reform and has made good progress, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang
.
The most aggressive tax cuts in years have saved 1.6 trillion yuan (244 billion US dollars) of taxes for business owners. From May 2016 to June 2017, taxes were reduced by over 850 billion yuan.
The reform streamlines the tax system, reduces double taxation, helps innovation and industrial upgrading while boosting employment. It shores up the economy and gives new impetus for the economy to grow at a medium to high rate or higher level, according to the statement.
The government will further streamline taxation procedures and introduce information technology to make them easier and more efficient.
It will also improve the situation in sectors including manufacturing, finance and construction, optimize tax structure and set a reasonable tax rate.
Laws will be revised as soon as possible to reflect the new system.
China has been trying for years to reduce business costs. May 1 was the first anniversary of VAT reform, which replaced all business taxes with value-added tax, the most significant tax overhaul for two decades.
The meeting also approved stricter rules over government agencies, mass organizations and public institutions building, expanding and purchasing new offices.
New buildings should be proven to be necessary and the construction funds should not be raised from lending, donation or embezzlement. Training centers and other projects with accommodation facilities are forbidden.