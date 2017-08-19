Trump raises US Cyber Command to status of Unified Combatant Command

US President Donald Trump has raised US Cyber Command to the status of Unified Combatant Command, the White House said Friday.



"The elevation of United States Cyber Command demonstrates our increased resolve against cyberspace threats and will help reassure our allies and partners and deter our adversaries," Trump said in a statement.



Trump said he has tasked the secretary of defense with "examining the possibility of separating US Cyber Command from the National Security Agency," which will "streamline command and control time-sensitive cyberspace operations."



The move puts US Cyber Command on par with 9 other Commands, including 6 regional Commands, the US Special Operations Command, US Strategic Command and US Transportation Command.

