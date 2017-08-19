France increases border checks due to terrorist allegedly at large

French interior minister Gerard Collomb announced on Twitter on Friday that the Franco-Spanish border had been reinforced because a terror suspect in the attack in Barcelona on Thursday was believed to still be on the run.



The French authorities have not yet determined the "ramifications" of the attacks in France regarding the truck attack that killed 14 people and injured 126 more in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain, Collomb told French press on Friday.



"We do not believe there are ramifications. At one point, there were reports of French who could have participated in this attack," Collomb said to French radio RTL, adding that "things need to be confirmed".



"The threat is still significant in Europe," the minister recalled. In France, "the alert level is already extremely significant."



"We see today that we must mobilize the military, the police, and the gendarmerie," he added.

