One dead, several wounded after men stab people in Finland

Several people were stabbed in downtown Turku, southwestern Finland on Friday, when more than one man mounted the attacks simultaneously.



The incidents took place in several locations in the city center including one around the market square after 4 p.m. local time.



Police have asked people to avoid going to the city center. Eyewitnesses told local media that a man of foreign extraction used a large knife indiscriminately.



One died and several others were injured, according to local media. The man has been taken into custody after being shot in the leg, police said.



A citizen living in the area told Xinhua that several men waved big knives while shouting. Some attackers were said to be at large.

