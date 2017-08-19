China's green food companies exceed 10,000

China has more than 10,000 accredited green food companies producing more than 26,000 types of products, latest statistics showed.
China's green food industry is growing fast, and gradually expanding its market share, said Wang Yunhao, director of China Green Food Development Center (CGFDC) which oversees the country's organic food standards.
For a company or product to be accredited as green food, it has to meet standards set by the CGFDC under the Ministry of Agriculture
in relation to the reduction in use of agriculture chemicals.
"Green food covers more than 1,000 types of agricultural and processed products," Wang said.
China has reduced 34 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and 2.68 million tonnes of urea on average annually since 2011, thanks to promotion of standardization of green food production.
The 18th China Green Food Expo started Friday in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region, attracting more than 1,000 companies.