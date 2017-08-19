Death toll rise to 14 as Barcelona people show defiance

The number of people killed in Thursday's double terror attacks rose to 14, after a woman died of injuries at the Joan XXIII hospital, the Catalan emergency services confirmed on Friday.



"A woman injured yesterday in #Cambrils attack has died. 14 citizens died yesterday in #Barcelona and #Cambrils terrorist attacks," the emergency services tweeted.



The woman had been injured along with five other people after a vehicle ran over several people in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils, about 100 kilometers southwest of Barcelona.



Suspects of Cambrils terrorists carried an ax and knives in the car and belts with false explosives attached to the body, the Catalan police, Mossos d'Esquadra, said on Twitter Friday.



Meanwhile, three Chinese were injured on Thursday in Barcelona's terrorist attack, official sources confirmed on Friday.



One person from China's Hong Kong will leave Spain this afternoon on a Qatar Airways flight from El Prat airport, after being accompanied by a civil servant from the People's Republic of China General Consulate in Barcelona.



Two people from China's Taiwan remained in the hospital where they were visited by civil servants from the People's Republic of China General Consulate in Barcelona.



Local police authority is considering the possibility that 1 of 5 terrorists shot in Cambrils is the Barcelona attacker, local media reported.



On Thursday, at Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas street, 13 people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a van rammed into people in the pedestrian area.



The van driver was still at large and three people were arrested due to the attack, according to local police.



Catalan emergency services also said number of the injured has risen to 130 in the double terror attacks.



The victims of the double attacks are of 34 nationalities.



"The fatalities and injuries of the #Cambrils attacks and #Barcelona are, according to a provisional assessment, of 34 different nationalities," the service posted on its Twitter account.



On Friday, thousands of people gathered in downtown Barcelona to show their defiance to terrorism.



People held a minute's silence on Friday midday at Placa Catalunya, close to Las Ramblas. The crowd erupt into chants of "No tinc por" in Catalan -- "I am not afraid" --, and applauded for around two minutes.



The gathering was attended by Spanish King Felipe VI, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, and other political leaders from Spain's main political parties, as well as Catalan leaders and Barcelona's Mayor Ada Colau.



Madrid also held a minute silence at the Congress of Deputies building.

