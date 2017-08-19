28 French wounded in Spain's terror attacks: FM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday 28 French people were wounded in the terrorist attacks which happened in the Catalonia region of Spain on Thursday, of which eight in serious condition.



At a press conference in Barcelona, the French foreign minister said four children were among the seriously injured, adding that no French was killed in the attacks.



The minister also said that a psychological assistance unit had been set up at the French consulate in Barcelona, and specially trained personnel from Toulouse, capital of France's southern Occitanie region, come to respond to all requests for psychological help for the families of the victims.

