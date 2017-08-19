US pledges full support to Spain in investigating terror attacks

US President Donald Trump on Friday pledged the full support of the United States in investing the attacks in Spain's Barcelona and Cambrils and bringing the perpetrators to justice.



Trump made the pledge in a phone call with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, according to a White House statement released in the day.



During their call, Trump also extended his condolences to the victims and families of the attacks.



On Thursday, a vehicle plowed into crowds of people in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils, about 100 kilometers southwest of Barcelona. The five alleged terrorists armed with knives were taken down by Catalan police in a shootout.



Hours earlier, a car drove into pedestrians in the Las Ramblas area in downtown Barcelona.



The double attacks left 14 people dead and 126 others injured.



Spanish police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack.



The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

