Venezuela's opposition-held parliament rejects powers voted by ANC

The opposition majority in Venezuela's National Assembly (AN) said Friday it rejected the decree by the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), which dispossessed the AN of some of its powers.



"The AN leadership and deputies of the Democratic United Roundtable do not recognize or condone the dissolution that (President Nicolas) Maduro is seeking through the fraudulent ANC," wrote the opposition leadership on Twitter.



On Friday morning, an ANC decree approved "assuming functions to legislate on matters directly related to guaranteeing the preservation of peace, security, sovereignty, the socioeconomic and financial system, the goals of the state and the preeminence of the rights of Venezuelans."



This was tabled by ANC President Delcy Rodriguez, who accused the parliament of ignoring the people and seeking only to remove Maduro from office.



However, she denied the ANC was dissolving the parliament, saying that this move marked a "cohabitation."



The MUD has consistently refused to acknowledge or participate in the ANC, calling it a power grab by Maduro and his allies.



In a statement Friday it said that the ANC's decree was "void" and its acts were "illegal and unconstitutional."



The AC has called for an extraordinary session to debate the decree on Saturday at 10 a.m., at the same government palace where the ANC sits.

