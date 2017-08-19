Death toll rises to 14 in terror attacks as Spain shows defiance

Thirteen people were killed Thursday afternoon in the popular Las Ramblas area of Barcelona when a white van zigzagged at high speed down the busy avenue thronged with tourists, knocking down pedestrians.



On Thursday night, the 14th victim, a woman, was stabbed and later died at hospital on Friday, when five people jumped out of a car and began attacking people at random on the seaside promenade in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona. Spanish police shot all five attackers dead.



VICTIMS FROM 34 NATIONALITIES



"A woman injured yesterday in Cambrils attack has died. 14 citizens died yesterday in #Barcelona and Cambrils terrorist attacks," Catalan emergency services tweeted Friday.



Suspects of Cambrils terrorist attack carried an ax and knives and wore belts with false explosives attached to the body, the Catalan police, Mossos d'Esquadra, said on Twitter Friday.



Barcelona attacker Moussa Oukabir who drove a white van into the crowd in pedestrian boulevard of Las Ramblas, a popular tourist destination in Spain, was one of the terrorists who was shot and killed by police in Cambrills Friday, EFE news agency reported Friday.



Oukabir was born in Spain but had a Moroccan passport, the report said, quoting police sources. Four people were arrested following the attacks.



Catalan emergency services also said the number of the injured has risen to 130 in the double terror attacks.



A provisional assessment showed that the victims of the double attacks are of 34 nationalities, the service posted on its Twitter account.



Among those injured in Barcelona's terrorist attack, three were Chinese, Embassy sources confirmed on Friday.



One person from China's Hong Kong was to leave Spain this afternoon on a Qatar Airways flight from El Prat airport, after being accompanied by a civil servant from the People's Republic of China General Consulate in Barcelona.



Two people from China's Taiwan remained in hospital where they were visited by civil servants from the People's Republic of China General Consulate in Barcelona.



CHINESE LEADERS SEND CONDOLENCE



Shortly after the Barcelona attack, leaders form the world, including Chinese President



In his message to the Spanish King Felipe VI, President Xi said he is shocked to learn the terror attack in Barcelona that has caused heavy casualties.



On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi mourned the dead and expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.



"China is firmly opposed to all forms of terrorism and stands ready to work with the international community, including Spain, to strengthen anti-terror cooperation so as to jointly safeguard regional and world peace and stability," the Chinese president said.



In a message of condolences, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, on behalf of the Chinese government, mourned the dead, extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and hoped for rapid recovery of the injured.



China firmly supports Spain in its efforts to fight terrorism and safeguard national security, and is willing to work with all nations, including Spain, to make joint contributions to world peace and security, said the Chinese premier.



WORKING TOGETHER AS A TEAM



Spanish prime minister on Friday called governmental bodies to "work together" and "as a team" against terrorism and in chasing terrorists who made the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks.



"That they know that the help of the government will always have it," he told officials.



On Friday, thousands of people gathered in downtown Barcelona to show their defiance to terrorism.



People held a minute's silence on Friday midday at Placa Catalunya, close to Las Ramblas. The crowd chanted "no tinc por", meaning "I am not afraid" in Catalan, and applauded for around two minutes.



The gathering was attended by Spanish King Felipe VI, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, and other political leaders from Spain's main political parties, as well as Catalan leaders and Barcelona's Mayor Ada Colau.



Madrid also held a minute of silence at the Congress of Deputies building.



Meanwhile, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on Friday strongly condemned the double attacks, and expressed solidarity with the families of victims and wounded.



The new WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara expressed her sadness over these cruel attacks in Spain and said that her heart is with the "victims, their friends and families."



The organization has offered full support of the world tourism and travel sector to all those affected -- the two Catalan destinations, Spanish society and the country -- in these "difficult times", said Guevara.

