Rwandan genocide suspect extradited from Germany arrives in Rwanda

A Rwandan genocide suspect extradited from Germany on Friday arrived in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, according to Rwandan police.



The suspect, Jean Twagiramungu, is accused of masterminding killings of Tutsi populations in the former Gikongoro prefecture, in southern Rwanda.



Twagiramungu was arrested and extradited through Interpol cooperation.



He was arrested two years ago and has been battling extradition in different courts in Germany, according to Rwanda National Police.



The plane carrying Twagiramungu landed at Kigali International Airport on Friday evening.



"Twagiramungu has been handed over to the judicial police that has five days to finalize his dossier and hand him to prosecution," the police said on its tweeter handle.



In 2014, a German court handed 14 years sentence to Onesphore Rwabukombe, a former Rwandan mayor of Muvumba in northeastern Rwanda, after finding him guilty of aiding genocide.



Rwabukombe had lived in Germany since 2002, where he had applied for political asylum. The German court then conducted the trial because the German government feared extraditing the defendant to Rwanda would not guarantee a fair trial.



The 1994 genocide claimed lives of more than one million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus.

