Knife attack in West Germany kills one, injuries another

One man was killed and another injured in a stabbing attack in West Germany on Friday, local media reported.



The incident happened in a store near the train station of Wuppertal, a city in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Friday afternoon. The dead is a 31 years old man and the wounded is aged 25, according to a local police spokesperson.



The perpetrator is so far at large and the chase is ongoing. Police have not speculated on a motive.