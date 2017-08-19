Muslim institutions in Spain condemn Barcelona's terror attacks

Several Muslim institutions in Spain and Catalonia have condemned the two terrorist attacks carried out in Barcelona and Cambrils on Thursday and Friday.



Federacion Musulmana de Espana (FEME) called on Spain's Muslim population to join forces with Spanish society to break down the "divisions that extremists and terrorists are trying to create."



Federacio Consell Islamic Cultural de Catalunya (CICC), Unio de Comunitats Islamiques de Catalunya (Ucidcat) and Asociacio de amigos del pueblo Marroqui (Itran) condemned the attacks against democracy, coexistence, and freedom.



"We will always believe in diversity, coexistence and plurality, which we are all enjoying together," the CICC said.



Ucidcat said they were committed to fighting any kind of terrorism and Itran encouraged the defense of "peaceful coexistence among people, despite their different nationalities, religion, and culture."



Fourteen people were killed and 130 injured in the two attacks. A total of 34 different nationalities were affected by the tragedy. Fifteen different hospitals in Barcelona and its surroundings are tending to the wounded, 18 of whom remain in critical condition. The IS has claimed responsibility for the twin attacks.

