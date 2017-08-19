Death toll exceeds 100 after DR Congo landslide: vice governor

Over 100 people have died and several others are still missing in a landslide that occurred Thursday in three villages in the Ituri province of northeastern part of Democratic Republic of the Congo, provincial vice-governor Pacific Keta told Xinhua on Friday.



"The death toll is rising. At least 50 homes of families were swallowed by mud," said Keta, who feared the death toll could even be between 150 and 200 because authorities did not have the means to rescue the buried.



According to him, a team from the provincial government with logistical assistance is on the way to the site to help find the other bodies that are still buried.



Access to the affected villages along Lake Albert remains very difficult for rescue workers.



Landslides are often reported in some villages, most of them are between the lake and the mountains in central African country.

