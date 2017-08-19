Children attracted by robots in north China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/19 11:29:17

A robot dinosaur acts as children look on during an exhibition in an amusement park in Handan City of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Children in vacation are attracted to learn more about the AI machines. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)


 

Robots dance as children look on during an exhibition in an amusement park in Handan City of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Children in vacation are attracted to learn more about the AI machines. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)


 

Robots dance as children look on during an exhibition in an amusement park in Handan City of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Children in vacation are attracted to learn more about the AI machines. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)


 

Posted in: IT,SCI-TECH
blog comments powered by Disqus