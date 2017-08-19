Afghanistan marks 98th anniversary of independence

Afghanistan on Saturday marked the 98th anniversary of its independence from the British empire occupation.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Independence Minaret during an official celebration held Saturday morning inside the country's Defense Ministry compound.



The president paid tribute to security forces who have sacrificed their lives for stabilizing peace and security as violence has been spreading across the country amid attacks by Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) militants.



Earlier in the day, Afghan teenagers and youths marched by cars and bikes through the streets of Kabul while carrying national flags.



Afghan people under the leadership of then king Amanullah Khan regained independence from Great Britain on Aug. 19, 1919.



The Independence Day was also marked in some of the country's 34 provinces amid tight security.

