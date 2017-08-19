Four Florida police officers shot in separate incidents

Two police officers were shot on Friday night in Kissimmee, central Florida, reported the Kissimmee Police Department on its Twitter account.



One of the them was killed while another injured, according to the department.



The two officers were responding to a call in the area and it appears they were ambushed, said Kissimmee Police Chief Jeffrey O'Dell.



One suspect believed to have been involved in injuring the officers and two of the three suspects they originally responded to check out are in custody, O'Dell said.



President Trump has responded to the incident on Twitter, saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!"



In a separate tragedy on the same day, two officers were shot in Jacksonville, northern Florida, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Twitter account. But no further details were available.

