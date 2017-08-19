Taliban key commander among 5 killed in Afghan northern province

A Taliban key commander, Mullah Mohammad Rahim, was among five militants killed in Shortipa district of the northern Jawzjan province on Saturday, police spokesman Sayed Sarwar Hussaini said.



"Acting upon intelligence report, the security forces stormed a Taliban hideout in Mangjigak area of Shortipa district in the morning of today killing five rebels including Mullah Mohammad Rahim nicknamed Ata Murad and injuring six others," Hussaini told Xinhua.



Mullah Rahim had also served as the shadow district governor for Shortipa district, the official said, adding his physical elimination could be a major setback for militants in Jawzjan province.



There were no casualties from security personnel in the raid, the official said.



Taliban militants are yet to make comments on the situation.

