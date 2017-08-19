8 injured in stabbing attack in central Russian city

At least eight people were injured in a stabbing attack by an unidentified Knife-wielding man in the Russian city of Surgut on Saturday, Russia's Investigative Committee said.



The attacker stabbed pedestrians while moving along the city's main streets at about 11:20 am local time, leaving eight people injured with wounds of varying degrees, the committee said in a statement.



All the victims have been hospitalized.



According to the committee, the attacker was killed by security forces, who had immediately arrived at the scene.



Investigators and criminologists are currently working at the scene, and a criminal case has been launched, the statement said.

