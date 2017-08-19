Spain maintains alert level at 4 with reinforced security measures

The Spanish government decided to maintain its anti-terrorism alert level at 4 but said to reinforce security measures at the same time, the Interior Ministry said Saturday in a statement.



The decision was made during an anti-terror meeting chaired by Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido in the morning.



At the statement released after the meeting, Zoido said that the level 4 will be reinforced with intensified security measures in places or events with massive people, and "special emphasis" will be taken in tourism areas.



Zoido also said that Spanish police have dismantled the terrorist cell behind the double terror attacks.



The minister then moved to the Moncloa presidential palace to inform Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy the decision.



The number of people killed in Thursday's attacks stood at 14. As of Saturday morning, 54 injured people are still hospitalized with 12 of them in critical condition, according to Catalan emergency services.



Meanwhile, Spanish authorities identified earlier in the day one fugitive terrorist as Younes Abouyaaqoub.



Police are searching for the 23-year-old Moroccan in Iman De Ripoll near Barcelona. The suspect has been wanted by Interpol prior to the double-attack hit Barcelona and nearby Cambrills on Thursday and Friday.



As to the nationality of the victims, police authorities said five Spaniards, one Italian and a Portuguese are among those killed.



Victims were identified by a team comprised of members of the Catalan Institute of Legal Medicine and the Scientific police, said the Interior Ministry of the Catalan region.



Confusion still reigns over the identity of the van attack driver. Some reports indicated that the driver is 17-year-old Moussa Oukabir who was among the five terrorists shot in Cambrils in the early hour of Friday, while others said the driver could have been Younes Abouyaaqoub, who is one of four terrorists still at loose.

