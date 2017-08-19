Portugal's second victim in Barcelona terror attack identified

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa confirmed Saturday that a 20-year-old girl who was missing after Barcelona's terror attack is the country's second victim.



The girl is identified as the granddaughter of the first Portuguese victim, a 74-year-old woman living in Lisbon. She was accompanying her grandmother when the terror attack occurred, according to Portuguese Lusa News Agency.



"I would like once again to express my condolences to the family and to point out that this demonstrates that the threat is indeed a global threat, not only because it can arise everywhere but also can affect anyone," said Costa.



"It was with deep regret that I learned of the confirmation of the second Portuguese victim in the ignoble attack of Barcelona. I renew my heartfelt condolences to the family so hard hit, on my own behalf and the Portuguese nation," Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, president of Portugal, said in a statement.



At least 13 people were killed and some 100 others injured in Barcelona on Thursday when a van ploughed through crowds on the busy Las Ramblas street.

