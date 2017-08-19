Aobao Worship Festival celebrated in China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/19 20:09:12

Herdsmen attend an annual Aobao Worship Festival in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2017. People of the Mongolian ethnic group here dressed in their traditional costumes celebrated Friday the Aobao Worship Festival to pray for a good life. Photo:Xinhua


 

Herdsmen take part in an archery contest during an annual Aobao Worship Festival in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2017. Photo:Xinhua


 

A man in traditional costume presents offerings during an annual Aobao Worship Festival in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2017.Photo:Xinhua


 

People in traditional costumes present offerings during an annual Aobao Worship Festival in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2017. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
