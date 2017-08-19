Man arrested for allegedly causing 9 fires on Spanish island

A 27-year old man was arrested on Saturday accused of causing nine fires in the island of Ibiza, located in the Mediterranean coast of Spain.



The man is accused of causing several agricultural and forest fires on the island, a famous tourist destination part of the archipelago of the Balearic Islands.



The fires could seriously harm people as they were very close to their houses and they were evacuated from their homes.



Spanish police found enough evidence that prove the man was involved in the fires. According to them, those fires had specific and similar characteristics that would prove they were caused by a person.



Spain and the Iberian Peninsula suffer every summer big fires that cause serious damages. Spain's neighboring country, Portugal, suffered this summer one of the deadliest forest fires in which more than 60 people died.

