Abbas condemns Barcelona terror attack

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the terror attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported Saturday.



"We are horrified by the brutal terror attack that took place in Barcelona. Palestine condemns this heinous terrorist attack," Abbas was quoted as saying on Friday.



The Palestinian leader also sent "deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded."



Calling Barcelona a city "very close to the hearts of the Palestinian people," Abbas expressed Palestine's solidarity with Spain's king, government and Spanish people, particularly the people of Barcelona.



A van ploughed into a busy pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona, killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100 others. The terror group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.



On early Friday morning, a woman was killed and six others were wounded in a knife attack by five terror suspects on the seaside promenade in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona.

