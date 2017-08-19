Zuma accepts resignation of official caught in assualt scandal

South African President Jacob Zuma has accepted the resignation of Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana, who has been caught in an assault scandal, the Presidency said Saturday.



Zuma thanked Manana for his contribution during his term of office, presidential spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said.



Manana is charged with assaulting two women following an argument at a night club in Johannesburg on August 5.



The official said he attacked the two women for calling him gay.



The news about the assault has prompted calls for Manana to resign.



Manana has since apologized for the assault and appeared in court. His next court date is September 13.



South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said earlier a case of assault was opened against Manana.



According to Mbalula, Manana would be arrested as soon as they had gathered enough evidence.



Mbalula said Manana would not be given special treatment because he was a member of parliament.

