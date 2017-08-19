2 killed in violence storm in Austria

Two people were killed and at least 40 others were injured on Friday in a violence storm in the western Austrian city of Salzburg, local media reported on Saturday.



The tragedy happened at St. Johann am Walde, in northeastern part of Salzburg, on Friday night when about 500 people were in a tent for a celebration.



The storm struck at about 10:30 p.m. local time and ripped the tent, leaving one man and one woman dead and dozens of others injured, with 10 in serious condition, according to local media.



Austrians had enjoyed nice weather for days and held festivals in the open before the storm.

