A farewell from a rainy night

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Rainy days always make people feel a little gloomy, but I felt liberated when I walked into the rain from my office last week because my resignation was accepted by my boss. She finally accepted the truth that I was giving up my career in Beijing and going back to my hometown.



The whiff of wet mud in the street reminded me of my hometown, a small city located in Southwest China; it is always rainy and humid. Even though I have lived in Beijing for seven years, I never got used to the climate.



I arrived at the bus station and suddenly remembered a conversation that I had there with a colleague a month ago. She told me it took her two hours to get home. "That would be a disaster for me," I thought. She seemed to read it in my face and said, "It is natural for people who work in Beijing." Even though I had been in the workforce for two years after graduation, it seemed that I still couldn't get used to how things worked here. To save time on my commute to work, I chose to share a small apartment around Wudaokou with five girls.



When I got off the bus, I realized that I had left my keys at the office.



"Maybe I can count on my roommate," I thought. However, it occurred to me that I didn't know much about any of them. Maybe that was why I always felt so lonely, even though I lived with four other people.



I ended up calling my landlord, only to be told that my roommate would be back within an hour. I decided to spend the hour on a nice dinner. I'm lucky to live around Wudaokou where you can always find fantastic restaurants.



I walked into a restaurant and started to enjoy my dinner. "Isn't this one of the reasons I chose to live in Beijing in the first place," I thought to myself. The fancy places to eat, to work and to see. While it does seem superficial, these things comforted me when I was lonely. Besides, I also went to the museums and theaters, which indeed elevated my mind. Every time I walked out from these occasions, I felt as if I had the whole world in my heart.



However, I won't feel regret even if it will be hard to attend activities like these in my hometown because I remember the feelings I felt later - walking back to the apartment, sitting on the bed and feeling lonely and empty. Happy moments in the city are short lived.



As I walked out of the restaurant, the rain stopped and the street lights began to shine. It occurred to me that I had forgotten to appreciate the beauty of this city for a long time. These days, I always felt exhausted after work, and the only thing I want to do was to go back to the apartment and lay down on the bed, which in turn made my life feel dull and meaningless.



I found that my love for this city, once drowned in breathlessness, boredom of everyday life and uncertainty of the future, had been revived at this moment, and all of the burdens seemed to be washed away by the rain.



"Farewell," I almost heard a sound murmuring in the humid wind.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.