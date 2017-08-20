Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"There were twenty or thirty dogs in the small van. The dogs were dirty and were crammed in a large cage. I asked the man where the dogs came from, but he was unable to explain."So said a woman surnamed Wang, who discovered a suspicious van and followed it to a shabby factory where illegal dealers temporarily kept dogs. According to the police, there were 34 dogs chained in the factory, including stolen pet dogs, with empty basins in front of them. They were going to be sold at a high price or be slaughtered. The factory has now been sealed and all the dogs have been rescued by the Capital Animal Welfare Association. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)