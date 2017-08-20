Figuratively Speaking





2,529 - the number of law breakers and criminals who have been arrested over the past four years in Tongzhou district. In an effort to create a safer area for residents and visitors, Tongzhou district has established a patrol mechanism by integrating 2,100 auxiliary police, 4,194 internal security guards and 60,000 security volunteers.



300 - the money in yuan ($45) asked for by a fraud using Wechat. Recently, multiple hoaxes using Wechat to get money have occurred all over in China. The fraud hacks into Wechat accounts and sends a voice message saying, "It's me." The voice greeting is used to gain trust and lure users in to being victims of fraud. It is said that through an advanced version of Wechat, which could be found on Taobao or Weibo, one could forward voice message like these to commit crimes.



7,500 - the number of buildings that have been thoroughly inspected by Beijing Municipal Fire Bureau. Districts including Dongcheng, Chaoyang and Haidian have been visited and actions such as door-to-door education and organizing evacuation drills, which aim to raise people's awareness of fire safety and enhance the management ability of relevant apartments, have been conducted.



4 - the number of share stools left after being put out in Changhongqiao station in Chaoyang district on the first day. Recently, shared stools could be seen at bus stations in Beijing. Each one has a QR code, and one could use them simply by scanning the code without the need of paying a deposit. The stools are experimentally being used in the city to offer a place for citizens to rest, as a promotion tool and an act of welfare for the community.





