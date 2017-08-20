Nimes railway station in S. France returns to normal after evacuation

Nimes railway station in southern France has returned to normal after an evacuation Saturday evening following a witness report of suspicious one or more armed individuals.



French newspaper Le Figaro says a man carrying an alarm gun was arrested after the evacuation, which happened around 9:15 pm local time.



Earlier media reports said shootings were heard around the railway.



The prefecture of Gard, however, confirmed on its Twitter account that there's no shooting in Nimes railway station.



But it did ask people to stay clear of the area for the verification operation.



The evacuation comes as Nimes host on Saturday the departure of the Vuelta, Cycling tour of Spain.

