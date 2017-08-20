Morocco to send humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sierra Leone

The Moroccan King Mohammed VI has ordered to send humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sierra Leone, the Moroccan foreign ministry said in a statement.



This humanitarian initiative is part of the strong friendship and active and constant solidarity that bind Morocco and Sierra Leone, the statement pointed out.



The aid consist of 60 tons of food, tents, and medicines for cholera, the statement noted.



This aid will be delivered by the Moroccan armed forces to Sierra Leone on Sunday.



Sierra Leone was hit by a devastating flood, which has left hundreds dead and missing.



The disaster began on Monday when heavy rains hit the country and a hillside triggered mudslides, engulfing homes and wreaking destruction.

