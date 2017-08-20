S. Africa to prioritize regional integration as SADC chair

The incoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairman, South African President Jacob Zuma said Saturday that his country will champion regional integration and promote intra-regional trade.



At the 37th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Pretoria, regional heads of states met to take stock of progress and to identify remaining challenges.



"South Africa therefore intends to advance progress made by the previous SADC chairpersons. It is of central importance to SADC to add value to our resources and to grow our intra-regional trade and our regional brand," said Zuma.



"The key activities during our chairship will be the development of a high impact annual operation plan with targeted interventions and public policy tools to foster the development of regional value-chains in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and mineral beneficiation," he added.



He said that the region will raise the living standards of the people and also facilitate the rapid catch-up of the SADC countries with industrialized and developed countries.



The two-day event will end on Sunday.

